Estate Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 508,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 744,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

