Estate Counselors LLC Buys Shares of 13,203 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $124.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

