Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $36.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.