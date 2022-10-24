Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 4.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $51.20 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

