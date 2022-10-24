Estate Counselors LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

FUTY opened at $41.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

