Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth accounts for about 1.1% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQC. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 474,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

EQC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,276. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.