Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.28.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 283,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.