ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.22

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 45632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.
ENN Energy Trading Down 5.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
