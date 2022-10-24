ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.22

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 45632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

