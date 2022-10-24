Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,698,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,027 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 8.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $46,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 377,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,249,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

