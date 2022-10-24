Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $9.21 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $170,896.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00083068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007548 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,637,240 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

