Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.99 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and $1.62 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $176.35 or 0.00902969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 174.66892968 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,653,743.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

