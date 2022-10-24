Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,797 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Crocs worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Crocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,011,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $75.76. 11,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

