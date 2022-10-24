Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 8,887 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded down $2.70 on Monday, reaching $333.25. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,636. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.64.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

