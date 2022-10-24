Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 6,019 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.7% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,129,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,529,000 after acquiring an additional 168,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

