Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 1,092 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.00. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,261. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

