Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.

