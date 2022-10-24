Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IEFA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.