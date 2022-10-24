Empire Life Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $42.11. 45,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

