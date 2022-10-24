Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after buying an additional 49,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,069,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,724,000 after buying an additional 229,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,913,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,456. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

