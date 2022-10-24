Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RJF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,166. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

