Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 156,100 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 259.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 4.48% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDVG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $424,000.

NYSEARCA:TDVG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,000. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94.

