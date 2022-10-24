Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Ameren makes up about 2.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Ameren worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,944. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

