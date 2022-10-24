Emerson Wealth LLC Acquires 3,772 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.19. 103,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

