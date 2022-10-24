Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EMRAF. Raymond James raised Emera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday.

EMRAF opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Emera has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $52.56.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

