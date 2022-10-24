Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Educational Development by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

