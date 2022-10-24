eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.05 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, eCash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $713.85 million and $7.05 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,562.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00566376 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00243739 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00053763 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000740 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,205,960,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
