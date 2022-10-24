Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.90.

NYSE DUK opened at $89.48 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.