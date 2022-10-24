Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading 3.3% Higher

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 3,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.