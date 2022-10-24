Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading 3.3% Higher

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 3,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 473,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.
Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.