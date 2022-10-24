Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.
Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. Dorman Products has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.57.
DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.
