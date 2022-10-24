Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dorman Products updated its FY22 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.74. Dorman Products has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dorman Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after buying an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

