Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.00

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.00 and last traded at $81.00, with a volume of 1398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dorman Products last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $398.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 126.9% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 227,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Further Reading

