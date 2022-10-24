Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $145.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,767. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.