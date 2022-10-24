Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.5 %

DIN stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. American Trust acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

