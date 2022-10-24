Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $92.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.5 %

DIN stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. American Trust acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

