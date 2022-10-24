DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $41.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.01 on Thursday. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 161.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after buying an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after buying an additional 408,066 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.