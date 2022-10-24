Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,171 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Realty Trust worth $64,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE DLR opened at $96.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.06 and a 200-day moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

