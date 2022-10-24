DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $132.69 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021003 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00271452 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00117181 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00737825 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.28 or 0.00559737 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00242215 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,746,469,728 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
