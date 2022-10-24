DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $95.68 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

