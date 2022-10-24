Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,042 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,618 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Devon Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 1,260.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

DVN opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.54. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.