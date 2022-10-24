Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €202.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($206.12) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 2.3 %

ETR:DB1 opened at €160.75 ($164.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €168.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.36. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a one year high of €175.90 ($179.49). The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

