Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Target Price to GBX 499

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 784 ($9.47) to GBX 499 ($6.03) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDWWF. HSBC cut shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Redrow from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $696.33.

Redrow Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

