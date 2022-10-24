Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $50.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.10% from the company’s current price.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE SKX opened at $34.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,160,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

