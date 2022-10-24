Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €165.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($214.29) to €165.00 ($168.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on adidas from €155.00 ($158.16) to €145.00 ($147.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on adidas from €196.00 ($200.00) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.40.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY traded down $2.78 on Monday, hitting $51.16. 192,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.46.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

