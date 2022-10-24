Dero (DERO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,008.00

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Dero has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00020610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $128,008.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00272211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00740414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.77 or 0.00561852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00241979 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,967,846 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

