DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $29.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 1,077 shares traded.
XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
