DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $29.75. DENTSPLY SIRONA shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 1,077 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.