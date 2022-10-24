Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

DENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $586.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

