Dennis M. Love Sells 1,000 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.51. 2,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,886. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

