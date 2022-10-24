Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Raised to GBX 89 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,111. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

