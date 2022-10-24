Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target Raised to GBX 89

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Beaufort Securities raised Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered Deliveroo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROO traded down GBX 1.18 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 83.66 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,788,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,266. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Insider Buying and Selling at Deliveroo

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Insiders sold a total of 122,434 shares of company stock worth $11,467,166 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.