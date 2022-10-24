DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Booking were worth $62,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,822.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,843.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,965.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

