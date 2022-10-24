DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 40,369 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.41% of Quest Diagnostics worth $66,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.75 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

