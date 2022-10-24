DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $68.94 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,742 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.50% of Xylem worth $68,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

