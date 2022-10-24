DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Public Storage worth $57,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

PSA stock opened at $292.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $280.83 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.06 and its 200 day moving average is $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

